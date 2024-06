Ty's Uptown Grill, What started as a dream, we have brought to life. Years ago Ty started as a sous in his parent's meal prep company. He caught the fever to create and cook delicious meals. Moving down to Fayetteville in 2021 the idea started to brew. Now Ty partnered with his parents and is bringing you the best NY / NJ style food in the south. We only use the freshest never frozen ingredients and prepare all the meals as they are ordered. Our food is always filling and packed with flavor!