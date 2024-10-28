Skip to Main content
Ty's Uptown Grill
0
View Menu
Home
/
Jersey Chopped Cheese
Jersey Chopped Cheese
$0
Choose a Cheese inc
Please select up to 1
Select...
Choose Your Toppings
Select...
Add to Cart
1
One of our signature patties, grilled and chopped served with your choice of cheese and toppings on a Kaiser roll.
Ty's Uptown Grill Location and Hours
(347) 386-0839
Check our location daily , Fayetteville, NC 28304
Open now
•
Closes at 11PM
All hours
View menu
This site is powered by
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Statement