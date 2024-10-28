Skip to Main content
Ty's Uptown Grill
0
View Menu
Home
/
Loaded Nacho's
Loaded Nacho's
$0
Choose Your Protein
Please select up to 1
Select...
Choose your Toppings (nacho)
Please select up to 5
Select...
Add to Cart
1
Our freshly made-to-order tortilla chips, covered in our homemade cheese sauce with your choice of 5 toppings. Add Flank Steak with an additional charge.
Ty's Uptown Grill Location and Hours
(347) 386-0839
Check our location daily , Fayetteville, NC 28304
Open now
•
Closes at 11PM
All hours
View menu
This site is powered by
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Statement