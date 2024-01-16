Ty's Uptown Grill
Signature Burgers and Dogs
- The OG
One of our signature patties with your choice of cheese and toppings served on a Sesame seed bun.$10.50
- Uptown Burger
Our signature pattie with your choice of cheese served with onion rings, lettuce, tomato, bacon, and BBQ sauce on a Sesame seed bun.$12.50
- Breakfast Burger
One of our signature patties and your choice of one of our breakfast meats, cheese and choice of eggs with lettuce, tomato, sautéed onions and peppers on a Kaiser Roll$12.50
- New York Dog
Our 100% Beef hot dog grilled to perfection and served with your choice of Toppings.$7.50
- Frank's Dirty Water Dog
Our 100% all beef hot dog slow boiled with our “uptown seasoning” and served with your choice of toppings.$7.50
Sandwiches
- The Little Italy
Provolone, Ham, Capicola, Salami, Prosciutto, Pepperoni, shredded iceberg lettuce, tomato, onions, oil, vinegar, and oregano. Served on a hero.$13.50
- The Bronx Tale
Flank steak marinated in Sesame Garlic and our “uptown seasoning” on a Hero with peppers and onions and your choice of cheese.$13.50
- Lisi's Turkey and Cheese
Freshly Sliced Turkey breast with your choice of bread, cheese and toppings$10.00
- The Bodega
Ham and American cheese, mayo, lettuce and tomato on a Hero.$10.00
- Classic Rueben
Pastrami on Rye bread with Swiss cheese, Sauerkraut and Russian dressing.$12.50
- DJ's Pastrami
Piled High Pastrami with your choice of cheese and bread.$12.50
- Jersey Chopped Cheese
One of our signature patties, grilled and chopped served with your choice of cheese and toppings on a Kaiser roll.$10.00
- Bacon, Egg and Cheese
The classic served on your choice of a Kaiser roll, bagel, or on Texas Toast as a grilled cheese$10.00
- etee's Sausage, Egg and Cheese
The classic served on your choice of a Kaiser roll, bagel, or on Texas Toast as a grilled cheese$10.00
- Tony's Taylor Ham, Egg and Cheese
The classic served on your choice of a Kaiser roll, bagel, or on Texas Toast as a grilled cheese$10.00
- Ev's Veggie Egg and Cheese
The classic served on your choice of a Kaiser roll, bagel, or on Texas Toast as a grilled cheese$10.00
Sharables
- Nacho's
Our freshly made-to-order tortilla chips, covered in our homemade cheese sauce with your choice of 5 toppings. Chicken or Steak available with an additional charge.$10.00
- Nacho Fries
Our Freshly cut and fried potatoes covered in our homemade cheese sauce with your choice of 5 toppings. Chicken or Steak is available with an additional charge.$10.00
- Jumbo Pickle Fries
Jumbo Kosher Dill Spears fried to crispy perfection! Served with dipping sauce$10.00
- Spinach and Artichoke
Our Version of the classic, served with our freshly made-to-order tortilla chips,$12.00
- Empanadas
4 of our Nuyorican Empanadas served with or without cheese$15.00
- Village Sampler
Pick any 2 Shareables and 2 sides for the ultimate sampler!$25.00
- Flank Steak
Tender Flank steak marinated in Sesame Garlic and our “uptown seasoning” and grilled to perfection, choose 2 sides$14.50
Sides
- Fries
Fresh, thinly cut Idaho potatoes. Fried to golden, crispy perfection.$4.00
- Onion Rings
Fresh, thinly cut sweet onions. Fried to golden, crispy perfection.$4.00
- Empanada
Our classic Nuyorican Empanadas served with or without cheese$4.00
- Fried Pickles
Fresh, Dill pickle chips fried to golden, crispy perfection.$4.00
- Mac and Cheese
Our ooey, gooey blend of 3 cheeses, cream and seasoning with corkscrew pasta.$7.00
- Cole Slaw
Crispy, crunchy cabbage blended with our creamy, citrus flavors.$3.00
- Chili
Ground Beef seasoned and slow roasted to perfection!!$4.00
