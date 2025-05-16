Check Our calendar for our daily locations!!
Ty's Uptown Grill
Shareables
Loaded Nacho's
Our freshly made-to-order tortilla chips, covered in our homemade cheese sauce with your choice of 5 toppings. Add Flank Steak with an additional charge.$10.00
Loaded Disco Fries
A groovy twist on comfort food! Our hand-cut fries are smothered in a dreamy blend of melted cheeses and savory brown gravy. Up to 5 toppings are included, and you can Add Flank Steak for an additional charge.$10.00
Empanadas sharable
4 of our Nuyorican Empanadas served with or without cheese$15.00
Burgers, Hot Dogs and Hot Sandwiches
The OG
One of our signature patties with your choice of cheese and toppings served on a Kaiser roll. Make it a Breakfast OG, Add an egg and your choice of breakfast meat Addl $2.00$10.50
Jersey Chopped Cheese
One of our signature patties, grilled and chopped served with your choice of cheese and toppings on a Kaiser roll.$10.00
Sloppy Joe
Ground Beef seasoned and slow-cooked to perfection!! Served with your choice of cheese and bread .$10.00
New York Dog
2 of Our 100% Beef hot dog grilled to perfection and served with your choice of Toppings.$8.00
Classic Rueben
Pastrami on Rye bread with Swiss cheese, Sauerkraut and Russian dressing.$12.50
DJ's Pastrami
Piled High Pastrami with your choice of cheese and bread.$12.50
The Bronx Tale
Flank steak marinated in Sesame Garlic and our “uptown seasoning” on a Hero with peppers and onions and your choice of cheese.$13.50
Sausage And Peppers
A hearty, flavor-packed hero featuring juicy sausage and sautéed peppers and onions, nestled inside a perfectly toasted roll. The ultimate sandwich experience!"$12.50
Bacon, Egg and Cheese
The classic served on your choice of a Kaiser roll, bagel, or on Texas Toast as a grilled cheese$10.00
etee's Sausage, Egg and Cheese
The classic served on your choice of a Kaiser roll, or on Texas Toast as a grilled cheese$10.00
Tony's Taylor Ham, Egg and Cheese
The classic served on your choice of a Kaiser roll, or on Texas Toast as a grilled cheese$10.00
Cold Sandwiches
The Little Italy
Provolone, Ham, Capicola, Salami, Prosciutto, Pepperoni, shredded iceberg lettuce, tomato, onions, oil, vinegar, and oregano. Served on a hero.$13.50
The Bodega
Ham and American cheese, mayo, lettuce and tomato on a Hero.$10.00
Build Your own Sammich
Choose your bread, meats, cheeses, and toppings to create a cold sammie that’s uniquely you.$10.00
Sides
Fries
Freshly cut Idaho potatoes. Fried to golden, crispy perfection.$4.00
Disco Fries
A groovy twist on comfort food! Our hand-cut fries are smothered in a dreamy blend of melted cheeses and savory brown gravy. This is one dance your taste buds won’t forget!$5.50
Onion Rings
Fresh, thinly cut sweet onions. Fried to golden, crispy perfection.$4.00
Tortilla Chips
Our freshly cut and made-to-order golden, crispy tortilla chips$4.00
Empanada
Our classic Nuyorican Empanadas served with or without cheese$4.00
Sloppy Joe
Ground Beef seasoned and slow cooked to perfection!!$4.00
Potato Knish
A true New York classic! Warm, flaky potato goodness served with a side of nostalgia. Pair it with zesty spicy mustard and our signature hot dog onions for an authentic bite!$4.00
Loaded Disco Fries
